Eastern Iowa COVID-19 survivor leaves hospital after 36-day battle

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- To cheers and applause from hundreds, 44-year-old Chad Edmonds went home from UnityPoint Health - Cedar Rapids on Friday.

According to our sister station KWWL, the Cedar Rapids native had been at the hospital for 36 days battling COVID-19. A hospital spokesperson says he spent more than two weeks on a ventilator in the Intensive Care Unit before being transferred to St. Luke's COVID-19 unit. From there, he went to St. Luke's Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation for about a week to work with physical and occupational therapists.

Hundreds of nurses, doctors and staff members lined the hallways, clapping as Edmonds made his out of the hospital. He was then greeted outside by a large group of friends, family and even a motorcycle rally.