Homeless Norfolk man charged with robbery and firearm charges

NORFOLK, Nebraska (KTIV) - A Norfolk man has been arrested for stealing a weapon and committing a robbery with that gun.

Norfolk police have charged 19-year-old Zachary W. Hansen, who is homeless with robbery, attempted robbery, two counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, and theft.

On March 23rd, at 10:58 pm Norfolk Police responded to a robbery at 101 E. Omaha Avenue, where the suspect entered the store and demanded cash from the register while showing a handgun.

After reviewing surveillance footage police were able to identify the make and model of the gun that was used.

On March 25th, a gun matching the same make and model was reported stolen.

The owner of the gun identified Hansen as the suspect, and Hansen also fit the physical discription of the robbery suspect.

Hansen is currently being housed in the Nebraska Department of Corrections.