Iowa reporting over 700 new COVID-19 cases, 8 additional deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- Iowa health officials are reporting 740 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 7,885. Gov. Kim Reynolds says 85% of these new cases are from the 22 Iowa counties still under COVID-19 restrictions, Woodbury County included.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, there have been eight additional deaths due to the virus. bringing the state's total to 170. The governor says the state's COVID-19 deaths continue to be among older adults and those with underlying health conditions.

The IDPH says the latest deaths occurred in the following counties:

Black Hawk County had one death involving an elderly individual over the age of 81.

Linn County had two deaths, both involving middle-aged individuals between the ages 41 and 60.

Muscatine County had two deaths, one involving an older adult between the ages of 61 and 80 and the other involving an elderly individual.

Polk County had two deaths involving elderly individuals.

Scott County had one death involving a middle-aged individual.

As of May 1, state officials say 2,899 of Iowa's COVID-19 cases have recovered. That's about 38% of all of the state's confirmed cases.

Reynolds says 37,708 of Iowa's COVID-19 tests have come back negative. She says there has been a total of 45,593 tests in Iowa, which means about 1 in 69 Iowans have been tested.

In northwest Iowa, designated as RMCC Region 3 by state officials, there are 77 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. The IDPH says 17 over those patients were admitted in the last 24 hours.

As of May 1, health officials say 27 of those patients are in Intensive Care Units and 25 are on ventilators.

Currently, officials say there are still 503 inpatient beds, 59 ICU beds and 48 ventilators available in northwest Iowa.