Jimenez named to USHL All-Rookie First Team

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- Sioux City Musketeers defenseman Christian Jimenez has been named to the USHL All-Rookie First Team for the 20-19, 20-20 season.

The season was shortened and he missed part of the year with an injury, but Jimenez quickly established himself as one of the best defensmen in the USHL. Jimenez was the leading scorer of all rookie defensemen with seven goals and 21 assists on the season. He will be back for a second season with the Muskies next year and he is committed to play college hockey at Harvard University.