Local non-profit receives over $5,000 from South Dakota race track

JEFFERSON, South Dakota (KTIV) -- A local non-profit received more than $5,000 from a race track to help families who are being impacted by COVID-19.

The owner of Raceway Park in Jefferson, South Dakota handed over the special check to the Community Action Agency of Siouxland, Friday afternoon.

The agency offers family development services to low-income families.

Last weekend, hundreds of fans were set up to attend a race at Raceway Park amid the pandemic. But as a safety precaution the owner of the park, Steve Kiraly, decided to hold the race without the fans in the stands.

Kiraly said 500 tickets had been sold, and fans could receive a full refund if they wanted to.

He said his promoter had the idea to begin a fund where race-goers could donate the money from their tickets to the Community Action Agency. Kiraly said he was happy to see that a large number of the fans donated that money to the funds.

"They assured us that the money we are putting in was going to be donated for helping the people who are being affected by COVID-19, and we just thought we were choosing the best charity," said Kiraly.

Jean Logan the executive director of Community Action Agency said the money couldn't have come at a better time.

"I'll just be honest and say all of the money, if not all of the money we will be using for food there's just been a great uptick in the community in terms of the need for food in the last couple weeks," Logan.

If you would like to donate to the Community Action Agency of Siouxland, Logan says monetary donations or non-perishable food items can be dropped off at their building here in Sioux City.