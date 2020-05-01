MercyOne doctor discusses how ‘plasma therapy’ works

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- As Siouxland continues to battle COVID-19, many of you have questions and some of you have shared them with us.

KTIV's Matt Breen was joined by Doctor Larry Volz, the chief medical officer at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center to answer these questions.

Matt: If someone is tested for COVID-19, should they stay in quarantine until they know the results, or go about their normal activities until they get the results?

Dr. Volz: To everyone that's tested, if you have symptoms to suggest that you have COVID you should stay in quarantine. Just because you were tested does not mean now that you are not infectious.

Once you've been tested you need to go home until you've been notified that those results are negative. And then, obviously once you've been notified you're positive you need to stay in quarantine.

Matt: With some areas starting to open back up, what precautions should we be taking?

We really need to be taking the same precautions that we're taking even when we aren't on strict quarantine. The key to really being able to get back to normal life is that we're able to make sure that we stay flat and we don't have a resurgence of the infection.

So if suddenly now we start opening up restaurants and people forget all their precautions and they don't go out wearing masks and they go back in large groups to restaurants we're going to have a surge again in the infection. We'll have to go back down in quarantine, likely for longer this time.

Matt: We've heard about plasma therapy as a treatment for COVID-19? Are you using that and what does it entail?

Plasma therapy is a somewhat experimental trial that we're using where they draw antibodies, which are your body's response to the infection. We draw plasma from patients that have been previously infected, we now transfuse that plasma back into patients. So we're really giving them antibodies from someone's who's already had the infection.

Here at MercyOne we are enrolled in a trial through Mayo Clinic, we gave our first patients COVID plasma yesterday (April 30) and we are waiting to see the results of that.

But we're really excited to provide that therapy to our patients that are infected.

Several times a week, KTIV will check in with health professionals from around Siouxland.