Nebraska COVID-19 cases rise to 4,787

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- Nebraska health officials are reporting 506 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 4,787.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, there have been three additional COVID-19 deaths in the state. As of May 1, officials say there have been 73 virus-related deaths in Nebraska.

Out of the 29,364 Nebraskans tested for COVID-19, officials say 24,368 of them came back with no virus detected

