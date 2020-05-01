Restaurants in Orange City open for dine-in

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Earlier this week, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation that loosens social distancing measures and allows restaurants in 77 counties to re-open after over a month.

Several restaurants in Orange City, Iowa reopened for dine-in Friday.

Both Pizza Ranch and The Hatchery in Orange City say they are taking every precaution necessary to keep their customers and staff safe.

They said tables are being separated to ensure social distancing. They're also sanitizing tables and frequently touched areas several times a day.

Pizza Ranch's General Manager Ross Groeneweg said they have also added a "disinfectant supervisor" which will focus solely on making sure everything is getting sanitized properly.

He said the buffet will work differently than usual. Customers will not be allowed to get their own food, but rather have an employee get it for them, to minimize the number of people touching utensils.

"We received several phone calls yesterday and today asking if we will be open, and we've definitely had a guest who has been excited about that," said Groeneweg.

Groeneweg added it will be mandatory that every employee wears a mask.

The owner of The Hatchery said they are happy to be able to serve their customers again.

"We opened today and had a relatively good turn out for breakfast already this morning, I would say definitely more still are coming through for to-go orders only. I'm hoping as weeks continue that people become less afraid and they eventually start coming out more," said Shelly Wassenaar, owner of The Hatchery.

Both restaurants said they are taking the guidelines provided by the governor very seriously, and only allowing 50% capacity at a time.