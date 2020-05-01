Restaurants in Wayne County, Nebraska prepare to reopen this Monday, with restrictions

WAYNE, NE (KTIV) -- Some counties in Nebraska are able to open restaurants, salons, and other businesses this coming Monday, with restrictions.

For restaurants, those restrictions include only allowing 50% of its rated occupancy maximum at a time, six feet of separation between parties and a maximum of six people in a party.

In Wayne, Nebraska Josie Broders, the owner of The Birchroom Chop House, and Jerrae Braun, the owner of Udder Delights, both say they are happy to see restrictions loosened.

But Broders said she's not sure things will quickly return to normal.

She said the new restrictions are an added stress for her and her staff, but she said if they don't open she's not sure they will survive.

"We were going into its 3rd year, and we were just really starting to have everything established. And, yeah, it was really the last thing I was expecting," said Broders.

Broders and Braun said the community has been very supportive during this time, ordering take-out to help keep the restaurants afloat. But for both restaurants, sales still dropped.

"Spring our sales go up high, so for being shut down, it was a good time to kind of shut us down because sales go up anyway because we sell a lot of ice cream. But I am ready for everybody to come back and get ice cream and buy our boozy shakes," said Braun.

Broders added many of the local restaurant owners in Wayne talk to one another and try to decide the best plan of action through these times.

She said they just want to do what's best for the community as a whole.