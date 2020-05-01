Firefighters respond to fire near Feed Energy in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Sioux City firefighters are on the scene of a fire in the old stockyards part of town.

The fire started at about 4:30 p.m. Friday at or near Feed Energy, which is located at 800 Cunningham Drive.

Sources tell KTIV that the liquid that is in the tanks is vegetable oil.

KTIV has a crew at the scene and is working to get more information on the fire.

Feed Energy, which was founded in 1986, manufactures Lipid-Based products. The company, with plants in both Sioux City and Des Moines, bills itself as "one of the largest producers of essential nutrients for Poultry and Hog producers in the Midwest."