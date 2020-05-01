Siouxland church members show appreciation to health care workers through chalking

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Many people are finding ways to show their appreciation and gratitude for health care professionals.

Friday, a group of about 20 members from Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox and St. Thomas Orthodox Church did just that with chalk in hand.

MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center overlooks the two churches and many workers worship there.

So to say thank you for everything they do, church members have been sending them written signs of gratitude.

"It really hits close to home because we have a lot of people that work there," said Leah Brockway, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church member. "We have a lot of family members that are being affected by this in and out of the church. We want to say thank you to everybody that is working and helping us, but there's not enough thank you's. So we thought if we wrote it big, I mean there's no words to say, except a big thank you."

Brockway said while it all started with this message in the parking lot, they plan to continue doing what they can to show how much they appreciate those workers.