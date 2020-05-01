South Dakota reporting 818 active COVID-19 cases, over 1,600 cases have recovered

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) -- Public health officials have confirmed 76 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing South Dakota's total to 2,525.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 1,686 of the state's cases have recovered and their are 818 active COVID-19 cases as of May 1.

South Dakota did report four additional deaths on Friday, bringing the statewide total to 21. Currently, officials say there are 69 South Dakotans hospitalized due to the virus.

Out of the 17,363 tests done in South Dakota, 14,838 of the, about 85%, came back negative.