Spencer, Iowa woman passes away after a hard-fought battle against ALS

SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV) -- A Spencer, Iowa woman's hard-fought battle against an aggressive form of ALS is over.

Twenty-six-year-old Jaci Hermstad passed away early Friday morning, according to her mom, Lori, who reached out to KTIV.

We followed the journey of Jaci's sister, Alex, who succumbed to the disease in 2011. And over the last two-and-a-half years, we have told you about Jaci's story.

Jaci had an army of warriors on her side, rooting for her, praying for her.

Last fall, she began a series of infusions of an experimental drug that got special clearance from the FDA -- a drug engineered specifically for Jaci from her late sister's DNA map. Doctors hoped it would slow the progression of the disease and possibly even save Jaci's life.

But she continued to lose ground and her body grew weaker and weaker.

Last weekend, Jaci got to get out of the house and see her beloved horse, Bud, one last time.

She was moved into hospice care earlier this week before passing away.