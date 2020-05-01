Spencer, Iowa community comes together to give away free pork loins to residents

SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV) - Many communities are coming together during these challenging times to help each other out.

Several entities from Spencer Iowa partnered together to purchase $10,000 worth of pork loin from Tyson Fresh Meat in Storm Lake, Iowa to give out to the Spencer community for free.

"It has renewed my faith in mankind," said Greg Lear, Volunteer.

Spencer, Iowa residents came out to the Clay County Fairgrounds to pick up a free pork loin, as part of a community project.

Steve Pick and Greg Lear, who helped plan the event, both wanted to find a way to help those in the community who were struggling and the producers as well.

"If we learn anything out of COVID-19 I'd like for everybody to realize that your milk your eggs and your meat don't come from the grocery store there's producers to get up everyday even on Sunday mornings and this is a 24/7 365 job and they're struggling right now they're really really hurting," said Lear.

With the help of sponsors from around Spencer, the meat was entirely paid for.

"It's great to be part of something a lot bigger than each of us individually. A lot of us know each other but we don't work together all the time together so it's good to get together on a community project," said Steve Pick, volunteer.

Recipients said they were proud to be part of a community supporting one another.

"It's very heartwarming there's there's a lot that this community does and they're always coming together," said Melissa Bendlin, Spencer resident.

Lear said it's a good feeling to lend a helping hand to those who are in need during the pandemic.

"This is awesome. I mean, this is the start of a mix between the country and the city to me. And so being able to intermix and work together for the betterment of the community is everything," said Lear.

Volunteers handing out the meat said it was great to see a smile on the community's face when they received the gift.

Each person who received a pork loin also received recipe cards from Iowa Pork, with suggestions on how to prepare the meat.