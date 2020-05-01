Total Woodbury County COVID-19 cases surpasses 1,000 with 183 new confirmed cases

WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Friday morning, the Siouxland District Health Department released new numbers for Woodbury County. According to the department, there are 183 new cases, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 1,034. There have been 65 individuals hospitalized, but 15 of those individuals have been discharged.

SDHD also says, so far 212 people have recovered in the county but there has been one death.

In total 2,936 Woodbury County residents have been tested, according to SDHD.