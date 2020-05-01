Truck Driver Appreciation event hosted by Great West Casualty Company and Siouxland Chamber of Commerce

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - When we talk about the heroes of COVID we typically think of doctors, nurses, police, and other first responders, but today two Siouxland Organizations honored the unsung heroes, truck drivers.

Great West Casualty Company and the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce teamed up to offer a "Trucker Appreciation" event.



The two groups handed out gift bags with lunch for the drivers coming through the weigh station outside of Salix.



Officials with both organizations say that they are honoring these essential workers for helping keep America running, while they encounter having difficulty getting food when businesses are closed down or only offering drive-thrus.

"This is really our way to say thank you to the truck drivers that are keeping the channels of commerce open for all of us, making sure all of the grocery store shelves are stocked, and all of the essentials that we need we recognize they are provided by the over the road truckers and this is our way to say thank you with an appreciation lunch," said Chris McGowan, President of Siouxland Chamber of Commerce.

They also had signs showing their appreciation for the drivers.