What is convalescent plasma and how is it being used to treat COVID-19 patients in Siouxland?

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Health care professionals are continuing to look for ways to help those with severe or life-threatening COVID-19 infections.

Now, there's new hope through a nationwide clinical study, under the direction of the FDA. It's known as Convalescent Plasma Therapy.

Health officials with UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's and LifeServe Blood Center are working to recruit patients who have recently recovered from a COVID infection.

Their plasma is being used to help treat hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

"It's been used over the last 10 to 20 years when we've had new and emerging viruses that we don't have vaccines for or actual specific treatments for," said Dr. Michael Kafka, UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Medical Director for Quality & Safety.

Dr. Michael Kafka said plasma from recently infected and recovered patients contains high levels of antibodies to the COVID-19 virus.

"In the plasma is where things like the antibodies you form in response to infections circulate through the body," said Dr. Kafka.

Now, those antibodies they formed to recover, can help those who are still seriously ill.

"Their plasma can end up being essentially separated into three to four different bags which would be four different doses for different patients," said Dr. Kafka.

Dr. Kafka said infectious disease nurses with UnityPoint-Health are going through their records of people who tested positive and recovered. Those people will be contacted about the program.

"If it ends up it's only been 14-28 days since they got over their infection, we would ask them to go ahead and be retested to make sure that they're still not potentially shedding virus or are infectious," said Dr. Kafka.

If that comes back negative or if they've been 28 days virus-free they would schedule an appointment for a plasma donation.

LifeServe said they received their first convalescent plasma donor last week in Sioux City.

"That this would dramatically increase their chances of survival and hopefully shorten their amount of time that they're requiring real intensive care therapy," said Dr. Kafka.

He said at least two patients in Sioux City have received the plasma.

A special appointment and a physician referral form are required to make a Convalescent Plasma donation.

