A new COVID-19 death reported in Woodbury CO., total confirmed cases hits 1,114

WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Saturday morning, the Siouxland District Health Department released new numbers for Woodbury County which included the second death due to the virus.

The report released says the additional death was an older female, between the age of 61-80. SDHD says she passed away at home.

According to the department, there are 80 new cases, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 1,114. There have been 70 individuals hospitalized, but 19 of those individuals have been discharged.

SDHD also says, so far 229 people have recovered in the county.

In total 3,296 Woodbury County residents have been tested, according to SDHD.