Delta Dental of Iowa Foundation grants Siouxland Community Health Center $20,000

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Siouxland Community Health Center has been testing Siouxlanders for COVID-19 since March 27th. Now, they're on the receiving end of $20,000 grant from the Delta Dental of Iowa Foundation.

The Health Center is one of 18 Health Centers across Iowa receiving the grant. Leaders with Delta Dental say many of the centers are using the grant for PPE.



Suzanne Heckenlaible, Executive Director for the foundation says it's an honor to give back to the health care organizations who are working hard every day in the fight against COVID-19.

"Those community health centers are doing testing. And they are doing a lot of testing now. And so, the need is significant for the PPE. And we were more than please to be able to provide that funding," said Heckenlaible.

Heckenlaible adds the foundation wants to help the health centers to be able to continue doing their essential work.



She says now more than ever is the time for foundations to step in and help where they can.

"You know, it's been a really scary time. But it also, during this time, it really reinforces our commitment. Our commitment to our partnership with non-profits. And you need them. Certainly the greatest time is when it's most stressed," said Heckenlaible.

Heckenlaible says while most of the grant money is going towards PPE, the organizations could use the money wherever it was needed most.