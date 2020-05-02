Duffy, Nilsen earn USD Athlete of the Year honors

VERMILLION, South Dakota (KTIV) - South Dakota senior basketball player Ciara Duffy and senior Pole Vaulter Chris Nilsen receive top honors as USD athletes of the year.

Duffy picks up the Catie Toppin female athlete of the year award, adding to a long list of postseason accolades that includes the Becky Hammond and ESPNW Mid Major Player of the Year awards. She graduates as the only player in program history with more than 17 hundred points, 600 rebounds and 400 assists.

Nilsen takes home the Dr. John Van Why Male athlete of the year award for the third time in his four years. A three-time NCAA champion, Nilsen broke the indoor pole vault record this season by vaulting 19 feet 5 and a half inches. In six NCAA Championships, Nilsen received three golds, two silvers, and a bronze.