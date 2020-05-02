Golf courses remain open amid pandemic

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Woodbury County is one of the counties in Iowa that did not have a soft reopening this weekend. So, many different people are looking for many different activities to pass the time. One activity that has always involved social distance is golf.

Hidden Acres Golf Club is one of several clubs that has remained open as spring weather makes it's way to Siouxland.

With everything that is going on, they have had to make some changes to how the club is ran, but not very many.

"The staff has responded really well. They use gloves, they know to keep their social distance from people. It's really been a pretty nice transition. People have accepted everything and we're pretty pleased with the whole process," said Co-Owner Karen Shaw.

With added rules for golfers, like one person per cart, staff at Hidden Acres have had to trust that customers follow those rules.

"It's highly unlikely that two golfers hit their golf ball in the same place, so there is a natural social distancing on the course itself and we do encourage people -- when they come in there's a notice that we have put out and we tell them that we encourage them to stay six feet away from each other. It's not really a problem. People are good at maintaining that," said Shaw.

"It's been a good opportunity for the golf course to stay open, as far as I've seen, to relieve some stress and anxieties in the households. We've had several families out and they even bring their kids that don't really golf, but it gives them an opportunity to get out," said Shaw.

Employees with Hidden Acres say they have had to shut down other in-club services like dine-in and in-house bar services.