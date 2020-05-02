Iowa reporting over 750 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- Iowa health officials are reporting 757 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 8,641. Gov. Kim Reynolds says 87% of these new cases are from the 22 Iowa counties still under COVID-19 restrictions, Woodbury County included.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, there have been five additional deaths due to the virus. bringing the state's total to 175.

The IDPH says the latest deaths occurred in the following counties:

Linn County had two deaths, both older adults between the ages of 61 and 80.

Polk County had one death involving an older adult between the ages of 61 and 80.

Tama County had one death involving an older adult between the ages of 61 and 80.

Woodbury County had one death involving an older adult between the ages of 61 and 80.

As of May 2, state officials say 3,156 of Iowa's COVID-19 cases have recovered. That's about 37% of all of the state's confirmed cases.

Reynolds says 41,085 of Iowa's COVID-19 tests have come back negative. She says there has been a total of 49,727 tests in Iowa, which means about 1 in 63 Iowans have been tested.

In northwest Iowa, designated as RMCC Region 3 by state officials, there are 76 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. The IDPH says 6 of those patients were admitted in the last 24 hours.

As of May 2, health officials say 29 of those patients are in Intensive Care Units and 22 are on ventilators.

Currently, officials say there are still 520 inpatient beds, 67 ICU beds and 62 ventilators available in northwest Iowa.