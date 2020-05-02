Islamic Center of Siouxland: Dakota County, NE COVID-19 death is a Tyson Foods Plant employee

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV)- Dakota County, NE announced its second death from COVID-19 Saturday. The president of the Islamic Center of Siouxland is saying it was a female employee of Tyson Foods Plant.

Ahmad Mohaammad, President of Islamic Center of Siouxland, said in a statement to KTIV on Saturday:

"I am sad to inform you that a Somali Female Muslim employee of Tyson Foods Plant in Dakota County, NE died of COVID-19 [Friday] night in South Sioux City. Her funeral is underway this afternoon in Dakota City Cemetery. This is the first death of a Somali employee of Tyson Foods Plant in Dakota City, NE.

"Sadly and unfortunately, I do expect many more deaths of Muslim Somali employees of Tyson Foods Plant in Dakota City in the coming days, because many of these Somali employees of this plant tested positive to COVID-19 and they are sick and are staying home. "

Lastly, the Islamic Center of Siouxland president says, "These are sad and dangerous days for all residents of South Sioux City and Sioux City and Sergeant Bluff in our area and we should all take necessary precautions and follow strict social distancing and hygiene guidelines to prevent the rapid human to human transmission of this deadly virus in our communities. May God the Almighty bless and protect us all from this intensifying pandemic in our area."