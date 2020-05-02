Siouxland family hosts drive-thru Navy retirement party

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Many people are finding alternative ways to celebrate events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Friends and family of Master Chief Petty Officer Brett Hegarty wanted to find a way to celebrate his retirement from the navy without being able to gather.

"It's been hard. 30 years is a long time," said Jayna Beargeon, sister.

Honking, yelling, waving and signs could all be seen and heard as friends and family wished Brett Hegarty a happy retirement after 30 years in the Navy.

"Well, we had a big party planned back a couple weeks ago for him, where they we're going to do the whole retirement. And since we could not do that, we deiced that this was the next best thing," said Beargeon.

Family members say although it wasn't the ideal way to celebrate, they wanted to do something.

"We just wanted to thank him the only way that we could during this time," said Christa Shearer, sister.

They say after knowing they couldn't get together, they thought of different ideas to still be able to honor his service.

"Well, it was just a matter of just wanting to show him that we really appreciated everything that he's done for his family and the country. And this is the only way that we could without having a big celebration that we normally would have. In our family, that's how we would choose to celebrate," said Shearer. "It's just to show him that we are proud of him. We love him. And this is the only way that we can," she said.

Family members say they hope to throw a huge party for Hegarty once they can gather again.