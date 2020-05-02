Small fire reignites in Feed Energy facility

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Fire crews today responded to residual flames and smoke coming from the Feed Energy facility after battling the blazes on Friday.

Officials say crews came back to the scene after they saw smoke coming from the building. Bob Wilson, assistant Fire Chief with Sioux City Fire Rescue, says debris can often re-ignite into smaller fires.



He says they were continuing to watch the building throughout this afternoon.

"We did make some entry into one of the buildings and found a pocket of hidden fire that we did extinguish and seemed to be the cause of a lot of the smoke. It's typical of these large fires that you're going to have some hidden spot fires," said Wilson.

Chris Snyder, CEO of Feed Energy says he's thankful none of his employees or any first responders were hurt in the fire. He says they're working towards what comes next for the facility.

"Work with our company and determine what the future of that old building is. It's likely, although not guaranteed that we'll probably no longer be using that building and any infrastructure that's related in there would be relocated to the other building that's on the site. So, I don't anticipate there being any other operations that could cause future fires," said Synder.

Fire officals say they will continue to watch the building in case any more residual flames catch.