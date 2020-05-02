South Dakota reports 808 active COVID-19 cases, 71 currently hospitalized

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) -- Public health officials have confirmed a total of 808 active COVID-19 cases in the state of South Dakota, bringing the total number of positive cases overall to 2,588.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 1,759 cases have recovered and there have been 21 deaths as of May 2. There have been no new deaths since Friday.

There are two cases that have been recently hospitalized, bringing the total number of hospitalizations to 71.