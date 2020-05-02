Shower chances continue but warmth and sunshine return for Sunday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was a little bit of a dreary day, with clouds and some light rainfall.

The high was a bit cooler today, reaching the mid 60s.

There is a slight chance that we will continue to see some light rain into the nighttime.

The low will be in the upper 40s.

Early Sunday morning could start with some light rain, but should move out by mid-morning.

Sunday returns sunshine and some warmer weather.

The high will reach the mid 70s.

Sunday night could have those rain showers return.

Those rain showers will likely continue into Monday and Monday night.

Monday cools us down again, with a high in the upper 60s.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy, with a hih near 70.

Wednesday will be partly sunny, with a high in the upper 60s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny, with a high in the upper 60s.

Thursday night has a chance of seeing some showers.

Those showers continue through Friday.

Friday’s high will be in the mid 60s.