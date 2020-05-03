333 additional Nebraska COVID-19 cases, 5,659 total

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- Nebraska health officials are reporting 333 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 5,659.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, there have been 2 additional COVID-19 deaths in the state. As of May 3, officials say there have been 78 virus-related deaths in Nebraska.

Out of the 32,798 Nebraskans tested for COVID-19, officials say 27,071 of them came back with no virus detected

