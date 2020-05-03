Area dairy farmer says they have yet to need to dump out excess milk

WAYNE, Neb. (KTIV) - Area dairy farmers say they have had to adjust many different aspects of their business over the past several weeks.

They say those changes fall under three main categories: added safety measures among workers, supply lines, and pricing.

Beyond the heightened sanitization and social distancing among workers, Kent Pulfer of MPM Farms says they haven't seen too many drastic changes, but are prepared for anything that could come up in the near future.

"The ability to get feed, if there are issues with trucking or the plants that are making that feed, that hasn't really effected us yet, but it's sure been top-of-mind," says Pulfer.

MPM Farms is also one of few farms that has not had to dump out milk since the start of the pandemic.

"While we have not had to dump any milk, a significant amount of milk has been dumped both in this area and in this country because of plants inability to process milk that would have gone into schools, restaurants, etcetera. So getting that milk back, and turned around into something that the consumer can use has caused a significant amount of milk to be destroyed," said Pulfer.

With those main aspects under control, the biggest difference MPM Farms has seen is pricing.

"We've seen prices drop by approximately 25%. That is going to either increase losses or certainly cling to any possibility of profits," said Pulfer.

Pulfer says MPM Farms' current plan of action involves both planning for various possible factors in the near and distant future while also taking adjustments day-by-day.