Iowa reporting over 500 new COVID-19 cases, 9 additional deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- Iowa health officials are reporting 528 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 9,169. Gov. Kim Reynolds says 77% of these new cases are from the 22 Iowa counties still under COVID-19 restrictions, Woodbury County included.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, there have been nine additional deaths due to the virus. bringing the state's total to 184.

The IDPH says the latest deaths occurred in the following counties:

Black Hawk County had two deaths, both elderly adults over the age of 81.

Bremer County had one death involving an elderly adult over the age of 81.

Dallas County had one death involving an older adult between the ages of 61 and 80.

Dubuque County had one death involving and older adult between the ages of 81 and 80

Polk County had two deaths, both older adults between the ages of 61 and 80.

Poweshiek County had two deaths, both elderly adults over the age of 81.

As of May 3, state officials say 3,325 of Iowa's COVID-19 cases have recovered. That's about 36% of all of the state's confirmed cases.

Reynolds says 44,017 of Iowa's COVID-19 tests have come back negative. She says there has been a total of 53,186 tests in Iowa, which means about 1 in 59 Iowans have been tested.

In northwest Iowa, designated as RMCC Region 3 by state officials, there are 80 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. The IDPH says 16 of those patients were admitted in the last 24 hours.

As of May 3, health officials say 33 of those patients are in Intensive Care Units and 25 are on ventilators.

Currently, officials say there are still 507 inpatient beds, 76 ICU beds and 60 ventilators available in northwest Iowa.