Officials confirm 980 total COVID-19 cases in Dakota County, NE

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) -- Public health officials are reporting 8 new cases of COVID-19 in Dakota County, Nebraska.

According to the Dakota County Health Department, this brings the county's total up to 980 as of May 3.

The department reports 0 additional deaths related to the virus, that number remains at 2.

No additional information has been provided about the latest cases.

Health officials say as the number of cases continues to increase, the health department will continue to contact those positive cases so more targeted testing can take place.

Officials say the county will likely see more COVID-19 cases as area testing continues.

The Dakota County Health Department is urging Nebraskans to follow the "Six Rules to Keep Nebraska Healthy."

Stay home. No non-essential errands and no social gatherings. Respect the ten-person limits. Socially distance your work. Work from home or use the six-foot rule as much as possible in the workplace. Shop alone. Do this only once a week and do not take your family with you. Help kids social distance. Play at home, no group sports and no playgrounds. Help seniors stay at home. This can be done by shopping for them. Do not visit long-term facilities. Exercise daily. Do your best to stay as healthy and safe as you can.

