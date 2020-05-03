New COVID-19 numbers for Tyson plant in Madison, NE

MADISON, NE (KTIV) -- Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department released new COVID-19 numbers for the Tyson plant.

According to the release, cumulative positive cases as of right now include:

155 cases in Madison

10 cases in Stanton

8 cases in Cuming

3 cases in Burt

The numbers will continue to come in, according to Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health. They say they will update the numbers as they complete their interviews.

The department also said in the release that they hope to be able to hold two Army National Guard testing events in their health district. As of right now, those plans are tentative and more information will be released closer to the time of the event.