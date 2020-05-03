Shower chances return to start the workweek

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The end of our weekend has looked a bit different than the start.

Yesterday was cooler and even rainy for some of us.

But today the sunshine has returned and temperatures moved back up.

The high reached the upper 70s, and winds remained mild.

Tonight the clouds will start to increase, with a low in the low 50s.

Monday the weather takes another turn.

Most of the day will have rain showers for all of Siouxland.

We could even see some thunderstorms in this system, but none are expected to be severe.

The high drops back down into the low 60s.

The shower chances continue into Monday night.

Tuesday warms back up and the sun comes back out.

Tuesday’s high will be near 70.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny, with a high in the upper 60s.

On Thursday rain shower chances return.

That rain could last into the night.

Thursday’s high will be in the low 60s.

Friday will be partly cloudy, with a high near 60.

Saturday and Sunday will also be partly cloudy, with highs in the mid 60s.