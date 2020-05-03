Siouxland family continues to prepare for fair and 4-H events during pandemic

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - While some fairs around the U.S. have been canceled, the Woodbury county fair is still set to take place in August.

As more and more events get canceled due to the COVID19 pandemic, people are looking ahead at the uncertainty of what is to come for things like the county fair.

The Hoogendyk family has been participating in fair and 4-H events for almost 10 years.

They say they're continuing to prepare for the annual event in the midst of the pandemic.

"No, not really. My kids have been in it for 9 years and we've never had anything like this come up. Never been a doubt that we wouldn't have fair. We've always just done it," said Melissa Hoogendyk, 4-H parent.

Allie Hoogendyk who shows a variety of animals at the fair says she's staying positive about the fair remaining open.

"I love the fair. So, I don't want to miss out. But, if this goes by fast, then hopefully we can still have it," said Allie Hoogendyk.

Melissa, Allie's mother, says the fair is tradition in their family.

"We look forward to the fair every year. It's the highlight of the summer. It's basically the last thing we do before school starts. Even my daughters who are no longer in 4H still take the week off and want to come and help out with the animals and just be a part of fair life," said Melissa.

Gwenyth Hoogendyk, former 4-H member says she still gets excited for all the fun the fair has to offer.

"If they don't, it'll definitely be a bummer because a lot of people look forward to it. I look forward to it as a little mini vacation. I just get to hang out with friends," said Gwenyth Hoogendyk.

The family says taking care of and preparing the animals for the fair can take their mind off of the pandemic.

"It's always nice to be outside. They're definitely a comfort. And relive a lot of stress, even though they're a lot of work, they do relieve a lot of stress for us," said Melissa.

The family says although many large fairs across the U.S. already, they have hopes for the Woodbury County fair.

Melissa Hoogendyk says they check the fair and 4-H websites often for any updates.