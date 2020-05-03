Woodbury County reports 44 new COVID-19 cases, 256 have recovered

WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Sunday morning, the Siouxland District Health Department released new numbers for Woodbury County.

According to the department, there are 44 new cases, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 1,158. Today, SDHD did not update the hospitalization and discharge data. So far, there have been 70 individuals hospitalized, and 19 of those individuals have been discharged.

SDHD also says, so far 256 people have recovered in the county. There have been two COVID-19 related deaths.

In total 3,466 Woodbury County residents have been tested, according to SDHD.