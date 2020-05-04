13 deaths reported at Sioux Falls senior living facility

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) -- A Sioux Falls senior living facility reports 13 people have died after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The Argus Leader reports it's unclear if the virus caused the deaths. But the number is up from seven deaths reported by the Good Samaritan Society at the Sioux Falls Village location on Friday.

Overall, the facility reports 97 positive confirmed cases, up from 90 cases as of Friday. Of those cases, 59 are residents and 38 are employees. The total number of employees who have recovered is 14.

Officials have said residents who have tested positive continue to be isolated from the rest of the facility's community.

A spokesman for Sanford Health said Monday that the majority of the confirmed cases stem from the skilled nursing facility within the Sioux Falls Village.