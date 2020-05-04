Businesses in Wayne, NE make decisions about reopening with restrictions

WAYNE, Neb. (KTIV) - As of May 4, some counties in Nebraska can open restaurants, salons, and other businesses, with restrictions.

For restaurants, those restrictions include only allowing 50 percent of the restaurant's rated occupancy maximum at a time, six feet of separation between parties, and a maximum of six people in a party.

For beauty salons and barber shops, the restriction requires all customers and workers must wear masks.

Bailey's Hair and Nail Salon in Wayne, Nebraska, is one of those salons who decided to open once restrictions were lifted.

"Everything is just kind of different. We're just kind of playing it by ear. We're trying to get everything clean between everybody, we have to do that anyway, but it seems like a little extra lysol, barbicide. Trying to keep everything clean and everybody safe." said Sara Bailey, manager Bailey's Hair and Nail Salon.

Bailey said she still has concerns with reopening, but said they are making sure they do everything possible to keep the staff and customers safe.

But another business in Wayne, Geno's Steakhouse, is not so sure they're ready to open the doors yet.

"It's kind of scary actually. I don't think we're gonna open. We've been doing to-gos on the weekends, and that's been really good. We've had a lot of local customers that have supported us. So I think I'm going to wait to see when things get better," said Julie Cull, owner Geno's Steakhouse.

Cull said she doesn't know when they will re-open.

She said for now, they're just waiting for a time when there are fewer, local COVID-19 cases.

Both businesses said they are just hoping things can return back to normal.

But until then, they're doing what they can to get through the pandemic.