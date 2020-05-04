Cherokee restaurants reopened for business over the weekend

CHEROKEE, Iowa (KTIV) -- Cherokee is one of the counties in Iowa that was given the go-ahead to reopen businesses on May 1. Meaning some restaurants in Cherokee were open over the weekend for the first time in about six weeks.

The Gasthaus Bar and Grille opened their doors on Friday and Manager Barb Mallison said it was nice to be back at work.

"It's wonderful to be back," said Mallison. "Of course nobody likes to be without a job and that was a hard adjustment to get used to. We're all very anxious, we're nervous, we're happy and excited. It's a roller coaster of emotions but to see some of our regular customers and to be back doing what we love to do, it's amazing."

Restaurants that are reopening do have strict guidelines laid out by Gov. Kim Reynolds. The Gasthaus Bar and Grille are only allowing up to 50% of their normal capacity inside the restaurant. They have X's on every other booth to make sure that tables are six feet apart. They also have a new procedure for people waiting for an open table.

"Someone comes in, checks the availability for a table, and if there isn't one available they'll leave their number and we will call them when the table comes open," said Mallison. "That seemed to work out really really well."

Danny's Sports Spot in Cherokee also reopened their doors on Friday. Owner Pam Schuver said reopening with the strict guidelines went smoothly.

"We were very pleased with our opening. Our customers were very excited to get back and actually dine-in," said Schuver. "We had very little challenges with social distancing and we reserved every other booth and followed all of the guidelines actually."

Both restaurants are still offering a takeout option.