Drying by Tuesday morning before more rain chances later in the day

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Rain took over the day and temperatures stayed cool with a lot of us only in the 50s during the afternoon.

Rain will continue into early tonight before moving east for most of us by Tuesday morning with lows in the mid 40s.

Tuesday is looking windy but mostly dry though the early afternoon.

But during the mid to late afternoon hour a thundershowers will develop across the region and continue into early Tuesday night before coming to an end.

Highs on Tuesday will be in the los to mid 60s. Wednesday should be partly cloudy but continued cool with highs near 60.

A decent chance of showers returns Thursday as our cool weather continues with highs near 60.

Friday is looking like we’ll see a lot of sunshine with highs again near 60.

A little bit of warming will take place on Saturday with highs in the low to mid 60s.

By late in the day Saturday a few showers may develop with some of those continuing into Saturday night.

Sunday is looking mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

Monday could bring some isolated shower chances again with highs in the upper 50s to around 60.