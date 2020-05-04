Hello, justice, do you hear me? Supreme Court meets by phone

WASHINGTON (AP) -- It's a morning of firsts for the Supreme Court: the first time audio of the court's arguments will be heard live by the world and the first arguments by telephone.

The changes are a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which has made holding courtroom sessions unsafe, especially with six justices aged 65 or older and at risk of getting seriously sick from the virus.

The experiment beginning Monday could propel the court to routinely livestream its arguments.

Or the 10 cases over 6 days could end up as extraordinary exceptions to the court's sustained opposition to airing its proceedings live.