Iowa reporting 534 new COVID-19 cases, 3,486 people have recovered

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- Iowa health officials are reporting 534 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 9,703.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, there have been four additional deaths due to the virus, bringing the state's total to 188.

The IDPH says these four deaths were reported between May 2 and May 3:

Appanoose County had one death involving an older adult between the ages of 61 and 80.

Jasper County had one death involving an older adult.

Poweshiek County had one death involving an elderly individual over the age of 81.

Wapello County had one death involving an older adult.

As of May 4, state officials say 3,486 of Iowa's COVID-19 cases have recovered. That's about 36% of all positive cases in Iowa.

The IDPH says 47,458 of Iowa's COVID-19 tests have come back negative, there have been a total of 57,161 tests in Iowa.

Currently, Iowa health officials say there are 389 hospitzalized COVID-19 patients across the state.

In northwest Iowa, designated as RMCC Region 3 by state officials, there are 86 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Out of those patients, officials say 11 were admitted in the last 24 hours. Officials say 41 are in Intensive Care Units and 26 are on ventilators.

Northwest Iowa currently has 517 inpatient beds, 73 ICU beds and 58 ventilators still available, according to the IDPH.