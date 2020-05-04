Islamic Center for Siouxland: Seaboard Triumph Foods employee dies from COVID-19

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- An Eritrean Muslim man died at the MercyOne Medical Center Friday due to COVID-19.

According to Ahmad Mohaammad, the president of the Islamic Center for Siouxland, the individual was 56-year-old Husain Jair.

Mohaammad say Jair was an employee at the Seaboard Triumph Foods pork plant in Sioux City. He says Jair was sick for about about a week, staying home for four to five days before spending two days in the hospital where he passed away.

His funeral was held Monday afternoon.