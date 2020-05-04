Local schools celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It's teacher appreciation week so some local school teachers are being shown gratitude for their work.

Teachers from Bishop Heelan Catholic High School in Sioux City are receiving gifts from parents and students.

Judy Chauncey, a Spanish teacher at Bishop Heelan, said the parent teacher organization went to each teacher's home and dropped off a thank you note, gift card, and yard sign.

She said it's been slightly more difficult this year, since the school has temporarily closed down due to COVID-19, and teaching is now done virtually, so it makes teacher appreciation week even more meaningful.

"That's really nice, to have been noticed by the parents, and to feel valued as a teacher, it makes a big difference" said Judy Chauncey, Teacher.

Chauncey also said she misses seeing all her students, and hopes they can return to normal soon.