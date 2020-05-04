Monster X Tour event canceled at Tyson Events Center

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Spectra Venue Management, the company that manages events at the Tyson Events Center, has announced the Monster X Tour scheduled for May 9 has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

According to a press release, all tickets purchased for the event will be refunded at the point of purchase.

The release says credit card purchases through the box office, TysonCenter.com or by calling (855) 333-8771 will be refunded automatically to the card used to make the original purchase.

While cash or check purchasers can claim their refund by contacting the box office at (712) 279-4850, ext. 6.

The event Saturday was to be the Monster X Tour's first ever time in Sioux City's Tyson Events Center.