Musketeers start to rebuild through USHL Draft

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Musketeers were one of the youngest teams in the USHL last season and it showed. When the season was shut down in March, Sioux City was in last place. But the Muskies are working hard to change that.

Head coach Luke Strand was taking part in phase 1 of the USHL Draft Monday, with the Futures Draft. As the name implies, it's for players who might compete in the league after next season.

Strand says the team is strictly looking for talented, younger players with phase 1 selections. The players are more unproven but the payoff can be big.

"I think day one, the futures draft, 2004 born, you identify the best talent of that age group," said Strand. "They're not necessarily right now help guys but you want that list to be in order so they matriculate into your roster and be part of the program in the organization for years to come."

Phase two of the draft starts Tuesday afternoon. There, the Musketeers will be looking for players who will be able to contribute right away next season.

Goalie is one area of need for Sioux City. Because of injury and players taken in the NHL Draft, it's a spot where the Musketeers need to find a stopper.

"We need to plug up our back end right away and see if we can't add some depth at 'd' right away to make an impact that way," said Strand. "Goaltender is going to be a need and then up front, anytime you can find scorers at this level they're important to have and we need to start stockpiling that side."

With their first pick Monday, the Muskies selected forward Jimmy Clark of Edina, Minnesota. Forward Connor Welsh of Connecticut was the next pick, followed by defenseman Garrett Brown of California.