Nebraska COVID-19 cases rise to 6,083

UPDATE:

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- Nebraska has added more COVID-19 information to their daily update.

The latest COVID-19 total in the state is now 6,083 with one additional death being reported. This brings the statewide death toll to 79.

Health officials say 34,675 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus, 28,526 of them came back with no virus detected.

PREVIOUS:

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- Nebraska health officials are reporting 251 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 5,910.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, no additional deaths were reported on May 4. Thus far, officials have confirmed 78 virus-related deaths in the state.

Out of the 33,819 Nebraskans tested for COVID-19, officials say 27,844 of them came back with no virus detected

For more details on Nebraska's COVID-19 cases, click here.