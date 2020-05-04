New case of COVID-19 confirmed in Dixon County, NE

WAYNE, Neb. (KTIV) - Health officials have confirmed another case of COVID-19 in Dixon County, Nebraska.

Monday, the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department reported a male resident of Dixon County, under the age of 20, was diagnosed with COVID-19. No other information about the patient was available.

The source of the infection has been identified, but health officials did not disclose it. They have begun an investigation to find close contacts of the patient to ensure quarantine and isolation measures are being taken.