Northeast Nebraska gives update on directed health measures for the area

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV)- Directed health measures will remain in place throughout the Elkhorn Logan Valley Health District, which includes Madison, Stanton, Cuming, and Burt counties. But announced Monday, some will be loosened.

The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department says initial health measures remain in place until at least May 31, such as executing self-quarantine for 14 days if you test positive for the virus, limiting social gatherings to 10 people, and carry-out only for food and liquor.

In addition, the department announced all organized team sports, including club, are continued to be suspended until the end of May.

"I want to note that some of the business restrictions included in the DHMs that are now extended to May 31 in our district are not necessarily set in stone as to that date," said Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning. "In that discussion are happening now for an earlier date if that is deemed reasonably safe based on incoming data."

Gina Uhing, Health Director of Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department, adds employees at the Madison Tyson Foods Plant have been being tested since Friday. She believes those results will roll in throughout the week.

Also announced Monday, Faith Regional Health Services will once again accept elective surgeries.

"You need to have 30 percent of all your beds available. You need to have 30% of all your ICU beds available. 30 percent of your ventilators and at least 2 weeks' worth of PPE or Personal Protective Equipment available to do that," said Kelly Driscoll, President/CEO of Faith Regional Health Services.

Driscoll adds that anyone who walks into Faith Regional Health Services must be wearing a mask.