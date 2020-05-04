Officials confirm 1,005 total COVID-19 cases in Dakota County, NE

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) -- Public health officials are reporting 25 new cases of COVID-19 in Dakota County, Nebraska.

According to the Dakota County Health Department, this brings the county's total up to 1,005 as of May 4. No additional information has been released about these latest cases.

Thus far, health officials say there has been a total of two COVID-19 deaths in Dakota County.

The Dakota County Health Department is urging Nebraskans to follow the "Six Rules to Keep Nebraska Healthy."

Stay home. No non-essential errands and no social gatherings. Respect the ten-person limits. Socially distance your work. Work from home or use the six-foot rule as much as possible in the workplace. Shop alone. Do this only once a week and do not take your family with you. Help kids social distance. Play at home, no group sports and no playgrounds. Help seniors stay at home. This can be done by shopping for them. Do not visit long-term facilities. Exercise daily. Do your best to stay as healthy and safe as you can.

