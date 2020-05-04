Rain moves in with much cooler temperatures

Sunday continued our recent trend for nice spring weather with highs near 80, low humidity and plenty of sunshine.



The pattern is beginning to change, however.



Rain will be gradually moving in as we head through the day, starting in our western counties early this morning and arriving in Sioux City late in the morning to around noon.



Once it starts, we will see rounds of rain with the rain more frequent than the dry spells in the afternoon and evening.



Highs will top out near 60 degrees.



Rain will continue into the evening hours before wrapping up for most of the area during the overnight.



Totals will end up in the half inch to inch range with higher totals likely in western Siouxland.



A few lingering showers will be possible in far eastern Siouxland to start Tuesday with gradually clearing skies through the morning.



However, a few more pop-up showers look to develop in the later afternoon with thunder possible.



Temperatures reach the upper 60s Tuesday before dipping back into the low 60s for the rest of the week, a little below average for this time of year.



Wednesday looks dry with showers returning to the picture Thursday.



Friday and Saturday look dry but more rain chances push in Saturday night into Sunday.



We will have to keep an eye on the lows for the end of the week and into the weekend as some of us could approach frost territory.